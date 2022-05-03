This Fact About Ja Morant Will Make You Question Everything About Basketball Rankings

Ja Morant has been one of the rising stars of the NBA season, and the Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant, who started in the All-Star Game at just 22-years-old this season.

The Grizzlies are in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriros after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season, but this year they broke through for an incredible season (second seed in the Western Conference) and none of that is possible without Morant who is their best player.

What's even more fascinating about Morant is that even though he was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he had been totally under looked going into college at Murray State.

The All-Star was not ranked in high school.

So many players in the NBA come into the league after being highly touted prospects at the top of their high school class and going to play for historic college programs.

Morant did not have that opportunity, and Murray State was not a very well known college.

Yet, Morant is easily one of the 20 best basketball players in the world right now, so he is living proof that the rankings don't always matter and there are plenty of players out there who are getting passed up on.

