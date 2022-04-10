Ja Morant's Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player Ja Morant.

The All-Star point guard has been ruled out for the contest due to rest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 56-25 record in 81 games played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball