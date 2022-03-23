Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

Skip to main content
Ja Morant has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Tennessee on Wednesday evening, but for the game they will be without their best player. 

2022 NBA All-Star starter Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Grizzlies have been having an impressive season that has them as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.   

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

