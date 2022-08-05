Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday

On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter.

The All-Star guard announced that he will be having a kid's camp in September in Memphis.

The camp is being done through ProCamps, who do a lot of camps for kids with professional athletes from all sports.

From the ProCamps page for Morant's camp: "Throughout the two-day camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment"

Morant is one of the best players in the NBA, and he was drafted with the second overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He won the Rookie of The Year Award, and then the following season he led the Grizzlies to the NBA Playoffs.

This past season, he was named to his first All-Star Game (and he was also a starter).

The Grizzlies had an incredible season where the second seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, which was the first series Morant has won his young career.

However, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not play in the final three games of the series.

They are definitely a team that is on a huge upward trajectory, and a team to keep an eye on next season.