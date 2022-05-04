Here's What Ja Morant Said After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors In Game 2

Ja Morant met with the media after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 106-101 on Tuesday evening in Tennessee to tie up their second-round playoff series at 1-1 with the next two games being played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ja Morant led all scorers with 47 points, and he also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists.

During the game, Morant injured his eye and he went to the locker room but later returned to action.

After the big win, the All-Star point guard met with the media and spoke about his eye.

This is the second straight season that Morant had led the Grizzlies to the NBA Playoffs.

He was drafted with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2019, and has burst into a superstar and started in the All-Star Game this season.

Last season, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz in just five games, and this year they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the playoffs since 2019.

Prior to that, they had made the NBA Finals in five straight seasons (and won three times).

