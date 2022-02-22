Here's What Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies played in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja Morant played in his first career NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar had six points, one rebound and three assists in 18 minutes of action.

After the game, the former second overall pick posted several photos to Instagram, which can be seen embedded below.

Morant and the Grizzlies made the postseason last year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz.

This season they not only look like a team that is a lock to make the playoffs, but they appear as if they could be an actual contender.

They are the third seed in the west with a 41-19 record in 60 games.

The team will resume action on Thursday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

