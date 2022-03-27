Ja Morant's Bold Viral Tweet About Devin Booker
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
Devin Booker has been having a sensational season averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns, who are the best team in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 60-14 record in the 74 games that they have played, and no other team is within 9.0 games of them.
On Friday, All-Star point guard Ja Morant gave very high praise to Booker, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.
Morant was quote tweeting a tweet from HoopCentral that asked if Booker being a top-3 MVP candidate this season was true or false.
Morant tweeted: "true".
