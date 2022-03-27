Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Bold Viral Tweet About Devin Booker

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Devin Booker has been having a sensational season averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns, who are the best team in the NBA.   

They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 60-14 record in the 74 games that they have played, and no other team is within 9.0 games of them.  

On Friday, All-Star point guard Ja Morant gave very high praise to Booker, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

Morant was quote tweeting a tweet from HoopCentral that asked if Booker being a top-3 MVP candidate this season was true or false. 

Morant tweeted: "true". 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

