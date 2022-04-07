Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet Before The Grizzlies Play The Nuggets
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet before the Memphis Grizzlies play the Denver Nuggets. Morant has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury.
The Memphis Grizzlies are taking on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and before the game Ja Morant sent out an intriguing tweet with just one emoji.
The post from the All-Star point guard can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
Morant has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the lineup since March 18.
The Grizzlies enter the evening as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-24 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.
