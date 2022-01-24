Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Rams-Bucs Game

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out several tweets during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his tweets can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Rams defeated the Bucs 30-27 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Morant and the Grizzlies lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Sunday night.

The final score was 104-91, and Morant had 35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

They have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season with a 32-17 record in 49 games.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Western Conference, and the only two teams that are in front of them are the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs after winning both of their games in the first ever play-in tournament.

