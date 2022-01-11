Skip to main content
Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram

Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram

Ja Morant posted a photo to his Instagram from the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers that the Grizzlies won on Sunday night.

Ja Morant posted a photo to his Instagram from the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers that the Grizzlies won on Sunday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-119 on Sunday in California, and Ja Morant had 16 points, five rebounds and 7 assists in the game. 

This week he posted a photo to Instagram from the game, and the photo can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his account. 

The Grizzlies are having an excellent season, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record in 42 games.   

Morant is also looking like he should be an All-Star, because he is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.  

Last season, the Grizzlies surprisingly made the playoffs after winning both of their games in the play-in tournament against the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. 

This season, they are much more than just a team looking to squeak into the playoffs, they appear as a legitimate threat to get home-court advantage in the postseason. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16898081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram

52 seconds ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17481599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's How Many Minutes Klay Thompson Is Expected To Play On Tuesday

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17365722_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Trail Blazers Beat The Nets

27 minutes ago
USATSI_13952749
Injuries

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

27 minutes ago
USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against Warriors

28 minutes ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Trail Blazers

29 minutes ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Reaction To Klay Thompson's Dunk

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Rondo Is A Great Addition For The Cavs

2 hours ago