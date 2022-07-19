Skip to main content
VIRAL: Ja Morant Quote Tweets LaMelo Ball

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant quote tweeted Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's tweet. The two were All-Stars this season, and the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

On Monday, Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet that got over 8,000 likes. 

Ball wrote: "yesterdays price is not todays price"

On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted Ball's tweet with an emoji. 

Both players made their first career All-Star Games this past season.  

Morant was in his third season after being the second overall pick in 2019, while Ball was in his second season after being the third overall pick in 2020. 

However, Morant was named as an All-Star starter, while Ball was a replacement All-Star.  

The Hornets had a solid season, but once again they got destroyed in the play-in tournament. 

In 2021, they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers, and this past season they were dominated by Trae Young and the Hawks. 

In both seasons, they were not a top-eight seed, so it was a win or go home situation. 

As for the Grizzlies, they were the second seed in the Western Conference and they made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round, which was the first time Morant has won a playoff series in his career. 

However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.  

Therefore, they had to play the final three games of the series without their best player. 

The Warriors ended up winning the NBA Championship. 

