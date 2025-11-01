Ja Morant’s Frustrations Should Have NBA Teams Calling the Grizzlies
One player’s frustration could be another team’s treasure.
Ja Morant seems upset with the way things are playing out with the Memphis Grizzlies currently, and that should have NBA teams calling Zach Kleiman to see if there is a deal that could be made.
The high-flying superstar made his frustrations with the coaching staff clear on Friday night, following an NBA Cup loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in Memphis.
Sitting in front of his locker, Morant took on several questions and had a postgame scrum that resembled the infamous “execution” exchange from Russell Westbrook.
“Go ask the coaching staff,” Morant said when asked what went wrong for him specifically. “Go ask them. They had a whole spiel in here,” he added when a reporter asked if there was anything Morant could’ve done differently.
Questions about his energy being off and his minutes being down were once again directed to the coaches. The only time Morant went slightly off his script for the night was when a reporter pressed for anything other than “ask the coaching staff.”
“According to them, probably don’t play me… Honestly. That’s basically what the message was after. That’s cool. … It’s cool, man,” Morant finished.
Last season, the Grizzlies made a massive coaching change during the season. According to reports, Morant was frustrated with Taylor Jenkins’ system. Memphis made an in-house hire in Tuomas Lisalo. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the frustrations haven’t dissolved.
It’s not rare for a franchise player to feel frustrated with his team. While it’s not that common for the players to go on the record with their frustrations, it doesn’t mean that a change of scenery is inevitable. However, it could soon be time for the Grizzlies to begin thinking about turning the page. Morant would certainly generate some blockbuster offers from around the league.
When Morant entered the NBA in 2019-2020, he was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. By year three, he was voted Most Improved, earning his first All-Star nod and an All-NBA acknowledgement.
After last season, he had six seasons under his belt. The star guard has averaged 22.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in over 300 starts. While injuries and off-court concerns might’ve caused a hit to Morant’s value, it wouldn’t shy teams away to the point where he doesn’t have a demanding market.
Six games into the 2025-2026 season, Morant is still averaging over 20 points per game and nearly seven assists. It will be interesting to see how the next few days play out, as Morant’s frustrations were loud after a 117-112 loss against the Lakers on Friday.
