Skip to main content

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul

Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Chris Paul on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 110-99 on Sunday evening to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Suns star Chris Paul during the evening.  

Paul exploded for 30 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in the big win. 

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently in the middle of a series of their own.   

They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 being played at home in Memphis on Tuesday evening. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17416969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18103182_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nuggets At Warriors Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18102477_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Raptors At 76ers Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18100186_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Jazz At Mavericks Game 2 On Monday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Reveals Finalists For This Year's Awards

By Brett Siegel9 hours ago
USATSI_16386312_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Just Passed Karl Malone On An All-Time List

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The Boston Fans After Game 1

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 1

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted During The Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago