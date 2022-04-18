Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Chris Paul
Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Chris Paul on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 110-99 on Sunday evening to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Suns star Chris Paul during the evening.
Paul exploded for 30 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in the big win.
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently in the middle of a series of their own.
They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 being played at home in Memphis on Tuesday evening.
