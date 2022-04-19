Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Steph Curry
Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Monday's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.
During the game, All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet about two-time league MVP Steph Curry.
The Warriors will now head to Denver to play the next two games of the series on the road.
As for Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies trail the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in their first-round series, and they will play Game 2 in Tennessee on Tuesday night.
