Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Tennessee by a score of 127-102.

The blowout win was impressive against an elite team like the Bucks, but even more impressive considering the fact that All-Star point guard Ja Morant did not even play in the game.

Morant remains out with a knee injury.

After the big win, the star guard sent out a tweet congratulating his teammates, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Grizzlies improved to 52-23 in the 75 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

