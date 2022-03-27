Skip to main content
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks

Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. The All-Star point guard did not play in the game, because he remains out due to a knee injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Tennessee by a score of 127-102.   

The blowout win was impressive against an elite team like the Bucks, but even more impressive considering the fact that All-Star point guard Ja Morant did not even play in the game.   

Morant remains out with a knee injury.  

After the big win, the star guard sent out a tweet congratulating his teammates, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The Grizzlies improved to 52-23 in the 75 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

