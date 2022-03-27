Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bucks
Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening. The All-Star point guard did not play in the game, because he remains out due to a knee injury.
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening in Tennessee by a score of 127-102.
The blowout win was impressive against an elite team like the Bucks, but even more impressive considering the fact that All-Star point guard Ja Morant did not even play in the game.
Morant remains out with a knee injury.
After the big win, the star guard sent out a tweet congratulating his teammates, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Grizzlies improved to 52-23 in the 75 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
