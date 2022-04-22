VIRAL: Ja Morant's Very Viral Tweet After The Grizzlies Won Game 3

Ja Morant sent out a tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Thursday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies overcame two separate 20-point deficits to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in Game 3 of their first-round series by a score of 104-95.

They have now taken a 2-1 lead in the series, which is huge difference between being down 2-1 with another game to play on the road.

The series can still be tied up by the Timberwolves in Game 4, which would turn the series into a best of three the rest of the way.

After the win, Ja Morant sent out a tweet, that has over 200,000 likes on Twitter in less than 12 hours of posting it.

The Timberwolves won the first game of the series in Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, but have now lost each of the last two games.

Morant finished Game 3 with 16 points, ten rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies were the second seed in the west.

