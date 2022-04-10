Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies crushed the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 141-114 on Saturday night in Tennessee, and after the game Bleacher Report posted a clip of Ja Morant and Zion Williamson talking.

Morant quote tweeted the tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.

This was Morant's first game being played since March 18, and he scored 21 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Morant was drafted second.

