Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet Before Game 5

Ja Morant sent out a tweet before the Memphis Grizzlies play Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. Morant has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening in Tennessee.

Ja Morant has been ruled out for the game due to the knee injury he sustained at the end of Game 3.

Before Game 5, Morant sent out a tweet with just one laughing emoji.

The Grizzlies are down 3-1 in the series, so the Warriors can eliminate them in any of the next three games.

Facing off with a veteran-led Warriors team without their best player in an elimination game will be very tall task to accomplish.

The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season, but this year they broke out into being one of the elite teams in the entire NBA.

They finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

Prior to the drought, they had won three NBA Championships in seven years.

Related stories on NBA basketball