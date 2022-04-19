Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted During The Jazz-Mavs Game
Ja Morant sent out a tweet during Game 2 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks faced off on Monday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and during the game Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Jalen Brunson.
Brunson exploded for 41 points (on 60% shooting) and had eight rebounds and five assists.
The Mavs won (without Luka Doncic) by a score of 110-104 to tie up the series at 1-1 heading back to Salt Lake City for the next two games.
