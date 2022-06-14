Skip to main content
Ja Morant's 3-Word Tweet On Monday

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Monday. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that had just three words. 

Morant's tweet: "Seen it coming"

The Grizzlies had an excellent season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

They lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors, who are now in the NBA Finals. 

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 in the second-round, and he did not return for the remainder of the series. 

Meanwhile, the Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Finals, and Game 6 is on Thursday in Massachusetts.

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

