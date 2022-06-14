Ja Morant's 3-Word Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that had just three words.

Morant's tweet: "Seen it coming"

The Grizzlies had an excellent season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors, who are now in the NBA Finals.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 in the second-round, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Finals, and Game 6 is on Thursday in Massachusetts.

Related stories on NBA basketball