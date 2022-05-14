Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet On Saturday

Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Saturday afternoon. The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the playoffs on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

The tweet was a bit cryptic as it had just one word.

Morant's tweet said: "yeah"

The Memphis Grizzlies had their season come to an end on Friday night when they lost Game 6 of their second-round playoff series to the Golden State Warriros.

Morant injured his knee at the end of Game 3, and he did not return to action again for the rest of the series.

Therefore, the Grizzlies were playing without their best player for the final three games against the Warriors.

They still had a fantastic season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and making the second-round of the playoffs.

The Warriors now move on to the Western Conference Finals where they will face the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks (the two teams are tied up at 3-3 and will play Game 7 on Sunday night in Arizona).

