Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 5

Ja Morant sent out a viral tweet after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. Morant was ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Golden State Warriors by a score of 134-96 on Wednesday night to take Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

They fended off elimination to get the series back to 3-2 and force a Game 6.

Even more impressive, they did so without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant.

Morant has missed the last two games with a knee injury that he sustained at the end of Game 3.

After the big win, Morant sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter.

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

If they can pull off an upset in Game 6 on Friday on the road at Chase Center, they would force a Game 7 back on their home court in Memphis.

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference Finals and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

