NBA All-Star Says He Has Been Drug Tested "Like 6 Times This Season"

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet that is going viral.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant has established himself as an NBA superstar over the last two seasons.

The former second-overall pick led the Grizzlies (30-13) to the second round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022, and right now, they are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

He is also one of the most exciting players in the NBA and is known for his excellent finishes around the rim and big dunks.

On Tuesday, the former Murray State star sent out a fascinating tweet that is going viral.

Morant: "been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena & found out i got another one today"

The tweet had over 49,000 likes and three million impressions in less than four hours.

Morant is averaging an outstanding 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The 23-year-old is also shooting 46.9% from the field and has scored 23+ points in each of his last seven games.

In addition, the Grizzlies are currently the hottest team in the NBA, as they are in the middle of a ten-game winning streak (they beat the Phoenix Suns 136-106 in their most recent game on Monday night).

They have been nearly unbeatable on their home floor with a 19-3 record in 22 games played in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Morant will more than likely make his second straight trip to the All-Star Game next month.