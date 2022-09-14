Ja Morant The Cameraman?

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 34 days away from Wednesday, but currently the WNBA Finals are taking place between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.

On Tuesday night, the Aces knocked off the Sun by a score of 85-71 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

NBA stars Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) and Quinn Cook (Sacramento Kings) were all in attendance at the game in Nevada.

Game 3 of the series will be in Connecticut on Thursday night.

During the game, there was a hilarious moment where Morant was seen playing the role of a cameraman.

ESPN posted the video, and then Morant quote tweeted the tweet.

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State, and he is only 22-years-old.

Yet, the All-Star guard is already among the most popular players in the entire NBA.

He is very active on Twitter and has over 2.4 million followers, more than veterans such as Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

This past season, he averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 57 regular season games.

The Grizzlies finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they had the second-best record in the entire NBA.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round (Morant was injured for the series' final three games).