MUST SEE: Ja Morant Throws Down Insane Dunk In Grizzlies-Pacers Game On Saturday Night

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had yet another dunk on Saturday night to add to his career highlight reel, but this one may just take the award for Dunk of the Year in the NBA!

The league is full of high-level talents right now and quite honestly, there has never been a better time to be a fan of the NBA.

One of these talents is Ja Morant, the 23-year-old high-flying, acrobatic and extremely athletic point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant will be making his second consecutive appearance in the NBA All-Star Game next month once the final votes are cast and the things he does on a nightly basis truly is something to witness.

Time-and-time again, we see Morant throw down insane dunks and put many around the league on posters, but what he did on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers and forward Jalen Smith may just be one of the most impressive things you will ever see from a 6-foot-3 point guard.

In the third quarter of Saturday’s game in Indiana, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies led by 18 points and after splitting a double-team on the perimeter, Morant drove towards the basket and threw down what many are calling the dunk of the year so far in the NBA over Smith.

As mentioned before, Ja Morant is 6-3. Jalen Smith is listed as 6-10.

Guys who are seven inches smaller are not supposed to be able to do what Morant did on Saturday night and that was exactly what Smith was thinking when he went up to contest Morant’s dunk attempt!

Well, that ended up being a bad decision, as Smith now finds himself as the No. 1 play not only on ESPN, but on Ja Morant’s career highlight tape.

Dunking over Smith would have been impressive enough, but it was the way that Morant tomahawked the ball behind his head and then viciously threw the ball down on Smith’s head that has many around the NBA world buzzing.

From Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Donovan Mitchell to Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett, many have reacted to Morant’s dunk on social media.

Even Morant himself reacted to his own dunk, putting out a warning to the rest of the league for those who want to try and contest his dunks!

The Memphis Grizzlies have a superstar in their backcourt for many years to come and currently sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings, Ja Morant is looking to lead his team to the NBA Finals this season.

