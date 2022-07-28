Ja Morant Tweets One Emoji On Thursday

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet with just one emoji.

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent season as they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick made the first All-Star Game of his career, and he blossomed into a true star in the league.

In 2021, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the first-round.

This past season, Morant won his first career playoff series as the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

The Warriors went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games, and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games.

For the Grizzlies, they had a tough break as Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 against the Warriors.

He did not end up playing in any other games in the series, so the Grizzlies were without their best player for the final three games against the Warriors.

They went 1-2 in the three games without Morant.

The Grizzlies can definitely build off this very successful season as they have a very young roster, and Morant is only 22-years-old.

There is no question that they will be one of the teams to keep an eye on the next few seasons.

Morant is only going to get better.