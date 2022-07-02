Ja Morant's Viral Tweet About Adrian Wojnarowski And Shams Charania

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN.

Morant: "woj & shams not bs 😂 "

On the same day, Morant agreed to a contract extension with the Grizzlies, according to Wojnarowski.

Morant and the Grizzlies had a fantastic season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick made his first career All-Star Game, and the Grizzlies also made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, and then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.

The Warriors went on to win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

