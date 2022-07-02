Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Viral Tweet About Adrian Wojnarowski And Shams Charania

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN. 

Morant: "woj & shams not bs 😂 " 

On the same day, Morant agreed to a contract extension with the Grizzlies, according to Wojnarowski. 

Morant and the Grizzlies had a fantastic season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

The 2019 second overall pick made his first career All-Star Game, and the Grizzlies also made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.  

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, and then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games. 

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series. 

The Warriors went on to win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

