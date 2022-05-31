Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and the post has nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours.
Morant's tweet: "my actions were motivated by love, so anything i did for somebody ion regret at all . no matter how they act afterwards ... spread love & protect your energy"
Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent regular season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They won their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.
Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.
As for the Warriors, they are now headed to their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in just eight seasons.
They will play Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in San Francisco at the Chase Center.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.