Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday. The Grizzlies had their season come to an end in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and the post has nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours.  

Morant's tweet: "my actions were motivated by love, so anything i did for somebody ion regret at all . no matter how they act afterwards ... spread love & protect your energy"

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent regular season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.   

They won their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.  

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series. 

As for the Warriors, they are now headed to their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in just eight seasons. 

They will play Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in San Francisco at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18311459_168388303_lowres
Draft

Potential First-Round Pick Leonard Miller To Skip College, Play Professionally

By Brett Siegel23 minutes ago
Pacers Duane Washington Jr. drives on De'Anthony Melton
News

Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. Confident In Turnaround, Says Young Guys Are 'Taking Over'

By Scott Agness35 minutes ago
USATSI_17910799_168388303_lowres
News

Who Will Guard Who - Early Look At Potential Matchups In 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum
News

First-time NBA Head Coach Ime Udoka Disappointed Being Passed Over, Now Proving Teams Like the Pacers Wrong

By Scott Agness3 hours ago
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams
Draft

Pacers Held Third Pre-Draft Workout. Here's The Six Prospects Invited.

By Scott Agness3 hours ago
USATSI_7955189_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Finals: Defense Wins Championships

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_8272467_168388303_lowres
News

Kobe Bryant? Devin Booker? Michael Jordan May Have Just Gotten Really Lucky

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17877808_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Tyler Herro Could Reportedly Be Traded For This All-Star

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago