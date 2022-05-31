Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday. The Grizzlies had their season come to an end in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and the post has nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours.

Morant's tweet: "my actions were motivated by love, so anything i did for somebody ion regret at all . no matter how they act afterwards ... spread love & protect your energy"

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent regular season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They won their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.

As for the Warriors, they are now headed to their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in just eight seasons.

They will play Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

Related stories on NBA basketball