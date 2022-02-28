Skip to main content
Here's What Jae Crowder Tweeted After Costly Late-Game Mistake

Jae Crowder made a costly turnover at the end of Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns lost 118-114 to the Utah Jazz, and at the end of the game when they had a chance to tie, Jae Crowder turned the ball over.   

The clip of the blunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

After the game, the veteran forward sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Crowder's tweet said: "THAT ONE IS ON ME VALLEY... I WILL BE BETTER.!! 🤞🏾" 

The Suns fell to 49-12 on the season, but even after the loss they are still by far the best team in the NBA.      

The Warriors have the second most wins in the NBA (43), and they are still a full six games behind the Suns for the top spot in the west.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

