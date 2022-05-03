WATCH: Jae Crowder's Flagrant Foul On Luka Doncic
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Monday evening.
During the game, Jae Crowder got called for a flagrant 1 foul on Luka Doncic.
The Suns came into the series after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games.
Last season, they made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
They picked up right where they left off this season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA this season.
As for the Mavs, they played the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs, and they won the series in six games.
Doncic missed the first three games of the series due to a calf injury, but the Mavs went an impressive 2-1 without their All-Star forward.
This is their first time in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd is in his first season as head coach of the Mavs, so he has done a very good job getting the most out of the roster.
