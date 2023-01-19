Jalen Brunson Is The First Knicks Player In 58 Years To Do This

Jalen Brunson has done something that a New York Knicks player hasn't accomplished since 1965.

Jalen Brunson is in his first year with the New York Knicks after spending the last four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

So far, the former Villanova star has played like an All-Star, and on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards, he had 32 points.

While the Knicks lost 116-105, Brunson made franchise history during the game.

According to ESPN, he has scored 25+ points in each of his last eight games, which is the first time a Knicks player has done this since 1965.

Via ESPN Stats & Info: "Jalen Brunson has scored 25+ points in 8 straight games, the longest streak by a Knicks guard since Dick Barnett in 1965."

Through 43 games, Brunson is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 470% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Knicks are tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 25-21 in 46 games and 7-3 in their last ten (despite being in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

Last season, the franchise missed the postseason (in 2021, they were the fourth seed).

Brunson has proven to be an excellent signing and the Knicks look like they will be a playoff team in 2023.

On Friday night, they will play their next game when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (the Hawks beat the Knicks in the 2021 playoffs).