Here's What Jalen Brunson Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Nuggets

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks pulled off a 106-103 victory on the road over the Denver Nuggets to win their second straight game.

They entered the fourth quarter trailing but were able to win the final period by a score of 26-19.

Jalen Brunson, who is in his first season with the team, had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

After the big win, the former Villanova star sent out a tweet that has nearly 4,000 likes.

He has been a huge addition to the roster and is averaging 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest (the assists lead the team).

The Knicks are also 8-7 in their first 15 games and have won three out of their last four games.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they took a step backward last season when they missed the postseason (they finished as the 11th seed).

With Brunson as the team's point guard, they are capable of getting back into the NBA Playoffs.

In addition, Julius Randle (2021 All-Star) has played well to start the new season.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 21.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest (he leads the team in both categories).

Last season, he only shot 41.1% from the field, but this season he has been better (46.5%).

Following the win over the Nuggets, the Knicks will continue their west coast trip with a game against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Friday night.