Jalen Brunson's Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Knicks Star

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's wife (Ali) made a post to Instagram.

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts as he exits the court after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts as he exits the court after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has become one of the most popular players in New York sports history.

The Knicks point guard is coming off a year where he led the franchise to their first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, Brunson's wife (Ali) made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes.

She wrote: "Happy 2nd Anniversary 🤍 Santorini with my husband"

