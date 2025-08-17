Jalen Brunson's Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Knicks Star
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's wife (Ali) made a post to Instagram.
Jalen Brunson has become one of the most popular players in New York sports history.
The Knicks point guard is coming off a year where he led the franchise to their first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.
Over the offseason, Brunson's wife (Ali) made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 18,000 likes.
She wrote: "Happy 2nd Anniversary 🤍 Santorini with my husband"
