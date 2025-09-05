Jalen Hurts Draws Inspiration From NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan made his way to Philadelphia on Thursday night to check out the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup to open the NFL season.
It was a rare sighting in Philadelphia for one of the greatest players to lace up and play the game.
After the game, it was clear that Jordan was there to support Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
via @JDumasReports: “Had to handle business with my boy coming to town!”
Talked to Jalen Hurts on the field about his iconic Jordan 11 cleats while Michael Jordan was in attendance to see the Eagles beat the Cowboys. #LoveHurts
Hurts, a Jordan brand athlete, has spent plenty of time with Michael Jordan during the 2025 NFL offseason. The NFL’s most recent Super Bowl MVP hopes to gain plenty of knowledge from one of the nost prominent players in NBA history.
Michael Jordan’s will to win has always been one of his top qualities. After getting drafted by the Chicago Bulls third overall out of North Carolina in the 1984 NBA Draft, Jordan quickly established himself as a star in the league, starting all 82 games to average 28.2 points for the Bulls as a rookie.
It took years for Jordan to break through and win at the highest level. It took over six seasons before Jordan got a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Once he got it, he couldn’t stop winning. The Bulls won three titles in a row from 1990 to 1993. During the 1994-1995 season, Jordan played in just 17 games. That year, the Bulls came up short in the playoffs after 10 games.
When they returned for the 1995-1996 season, the Bulls won three more NBA Championships in a row. Jordan called it a career after a run with the Washington Wizards in 2003. He retired as a six-time champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, and a five-time league MVP.
As Jalen Hurts navigates through his NFL journey, the star quarterback has been gaining valuable advice from Jordan, while representing the world-famous brand.
So far, Hurts’ career is off to a great start. The Houston-born quarterback entered the league as a second-round selection. He has played in 78 regular-season games, including Thursday’s action against the Cowboys.
Hurts has made the playoffs in four seasons and has been to two Super Bowls. Although the Eagles lost the first back in 2022, Hurts and the Eagles got it done in 2024. Now, they are working on the follow-up campaign. As Hurts stated, the Eagles had to get a victory in front of Jordan. The Eagles took down the Cowboys with a 24-20 win.