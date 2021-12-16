Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    Jalen Smith will be active in the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Jalen Smith will be active in the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

    The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Washington Wizards in Arizona on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Jalen Smith available. 

    Smith had been on the injury report with an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Suns come into the game with a 22-5 record, which is the second best record in the entire NBA behind the Golden State Warriors. 

    They began their season 1-3 in the first four games of the season, and have gone 21-2 since, and had an 18-game winning streak at one point. 

    As for the Wizards, they are 15-14 in their first 29 games of the season. 

    Smith was the tenth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17129756_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Given An Update On Zach LaVine

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17301670_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Christian Wood's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rockets' Jalen Green Tweeted

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: What's Going On With Zion Williamson?

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
    News

    Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's Tweet

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17334731_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets Injury Report Against The 76ers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_9213577_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Have Officially Signed This Former New York Knicks Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

    2 hours ago