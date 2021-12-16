Publish date:
Jalen Smith's Status For Wizards-Suns Game
Jalen Smith will be active in the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Washington Wizards in Arizona on Thursday night, and for the game they will have Jalen Smith available.
Smith had been on the injury report with an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns come into the game with a 22-5 record, which is the second best record in the entire NBA behind the Golden State Warriors.
They began their season 1-3 in the first four games of the season, and have gone 21-2 since, and had an 18-game winning streak at one point.
As for the Wizards, they are 15-14 in their first 29 games of the season.
Smith was the tenth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
