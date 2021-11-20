Publish date:
Jalen Suggs' Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game
The Orlando Magic will have Jalen Suggs on Friday night when they play the Nets in Brooklyn.
The Orlando Magic are coming off of a big win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier in the week.
On Friday, they will visit the other New York City NBA team, and play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Before the game, the Magic announced that their 2021 fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs will play in the game against the Nets.
The status of Suggs for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
He had been on the injury report with a quad injury.
Coming into the game, the Magic are 4-11 in their first 15 games, while the Nets come into the game with an 11-5 record in their first 16 games of the season.
