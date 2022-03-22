Skip to main content
BREAKING: NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced that he is retiring from basketball, and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The NBA legend turned 42-years-old on Sunday, so the announcement comes just one day after his birthday.    

He has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets over his career that lasted for two decades. 

Crawford is arguably the best bench player in the history of the NBA as he has won the Sixth Man of The Year Award three different times. 

His career averages are 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 1,327 regular season games.    

He averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game for the New York Knicks in 2008, and averaged 15.8 points per game or more in nine different seasons. 

The last stop of his NBA career was when he played for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA's bubble in Disney World. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

