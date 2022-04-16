Jamal Murray's Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors
Jamal Murray has been ruled out of Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without their star guard Jamal Murray.
The former Kentucky star remains sidelined with a left knee injury.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.