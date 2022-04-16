Jamal Murray's Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

Jamal Murray has been ruled out of Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will remain without their star guard Jamal Murray.

The former Kentucky star remains sidelined with a left knee injury.

NBA's official injury report.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

