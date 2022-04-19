VIRAL: Jamal Murray's Tweet After The Nuggets Lost To The Warriors In Game 2
Jamal Murray sent out a tweet after the Denver Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriros in Game 2. Murray has been injured, and yet to play in a game so far this season.
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets lost their second straight game to the Golden State Warriros by a score of 126-106.
The loss has now dropped them into an 0-2 hole with the series heading back to Colorado on Thursday.
Jamal Murray, who has been injured and yet to play in a game this season, sent out a tweet after the loss.
Murray's tweet: "Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy"
The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.
