VIRAL: Jamal Murray's Tweet After The Nuggets Lost To The Warriors

Jamal Murray sent out a tweet after the Denver Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriros in Game 2. Murray has been injured, and yet to play in a game so far this season.

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets lost their second straight game to the Golden State Warriros by a score of 126-106.

The loss has now dropped them into an 0-2 hole with the series heading back to Colorado on Thursday.

Jamal Murray, who has been injured and yet to play in a game this season, sent out a tweet after the loss.

Murray's tweet: "Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy"

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

