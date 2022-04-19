Skip to main content

VIRAL: Jamal Murray's Tweet After The Nuggets Lost To The Warriors In Game 2

Jamal Murray sent out a tweet after the Denver Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriros in Game 2. Murray has been injured, and yet to play in a game so far this season.

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets lost their second straight game to the Golden State Warriros by a score of 126-106.  

The loss has now dropped them into an 0-2 hole with the series heading back to Colorado on Thursday. 

Jamal Murray, who has been injured and yet to play in a game this season, sent out a tweet after the loss. 

Murray's tweet: "Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy"

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Jamal Murray's Tweet After The Nuggets Lost To The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16839937_168388303_lowres
News

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18107335_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Quote About Steph Curry After Game 2

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18111275_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriros Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17950595_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18101703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Phoenix Suns And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago