Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

James Bouknight is still a free agent after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets.

James Bouknight played in 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

The former UConn star averaged 3.6 points per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

Back in February, Bouknight was waived by the Hornets, and he currently remains a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.

Bouknight was the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, so being waived by the team was a huge surprise.

He is only 23 and has career averages of 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 79 games over three seasons with Charlotte.

Since he was such a recent top-15 pick (and is still so young), Bouknight could be a good addition to another team at some point.

Being waived means he could also likely be signed to a minimum (or non-guaranteed) deal.

As for the Hornets, they have had a tough season and dealt with a lot of injuries.

They are 19-59 in 78 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hornets have gone 2-8, and they most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) by a score of 121-118.

On Tuesday evening, they will host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in North Carolina.

The Hornets haven't made the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster.