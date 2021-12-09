Publish date:
Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are in Houston playing his former team the Rockets.
James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are in Texas on Wednesday night playing the Houston Rockets.
Harden is playing his former team in a city that he spent nearly a decade in, and led to the playoffs every season he was there.
The Rockets gave a tribute video to their former superstar and the clip of him receiving the tribute video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Rockets.
Harden never won a title with the Rockets, but won the 2018 NBA MVP Award with the team.
Coming into the game, the Nets are 17-7 and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are 7-16 in their first 23 games.
Kevin Durant was ruled out for the game due to rest.
