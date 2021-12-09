Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are in Texas on Wednesday night playing the Houston Rockets.

Harden is playing his former team in a city that he spent nearly a decade in, and led to the playoffs every season he was there.

The Rockets gave a tribute video to their former superstar and the clip of him receiving the tribute video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Rockets.

Harden never won a title with the Rockets, but won the 2018 NBA MVP Award with the team.

Coming into the game, the Nets are 17-7 and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are 7-16 in their first 23 games.

Kevin Durant was ruled out for the game due to rest.

