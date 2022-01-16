Here's The Four Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Pelicans

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-105 on Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York.

The Nets improved to 27-15 on the season in 42 games, and are now the second seed in the Eastern Conference (passing the Miami Heat).

As for the Pelicans, they fell to 16-27 on the season in 43 games, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Harden went off for game-high 27 points, and also had eight rebounds and 15 assists in the win.

After the game, the 2018 MVP posted a tweet with four photos from the game, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The win also improved the Nets record at Barclays Center to 12-11 in 23 games.

