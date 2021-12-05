Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost 111-107 to the Chicago Bulls in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The loss dropped the Nets to 16-7 on the season, but they still remain as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls advanced to 16-8, and remain just a half-game back of the Nets for the top seed.

After the game, 2018 MVP James Harden spoke to the media.

"I had a lot of opportunities at the rim and I didn't convert," Harden said postgame. "I could have settled this game down."

Harden finished with 14 points, seven rebonds and 14 assists.

The Nets will play their next game on the road against the Mavericks in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday evening.

The full clip of Harden speaking postgame can be watched here.

Related stories on NBA basketball