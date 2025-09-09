James Harden Catches Stray From Bill Simmons Talking Bills-Ravens
Before James Harden’s first full season with the Los Angeles Clippers, he couldn’t shake a popular yet negative narrative about his history as a playoff performer.
He didn’t do himself any favors with the Clippers in 2025. The narrative lives on, which gave popular podcast host Bill Simmons a chance to take a shot at Harden and his former team, the Houston Rockets.
As Simmons gathered his thoughts about the Week 1 Sunday Night Football thriller the NFL had on display, Simmons couldn’t help but compare the losing team to the James Harden-led Houston Rockets.
The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2025 NFL season as one of the most exciting and experienced contending teams in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have been strong contenders for years, but got off to a slow start on Sunday.
What looked like a blowout victory brewing in favor of the Ravens turned out to be a massive comeback effort put together by the Bills. In the end, Buffalo secured the Week 1 victory.
"The Ravens had at least 10 20-plus yard plays, and yet again, they proved why they are the [James] Harden Rockets," Simmons said on his podcast.
"It all looks great. Lots of points, lots of stats, and yet, you can’t trust them in moments like this."
When Harden was on the Rockets, he was one of the most prominent players in the NBA. He was a high-volume scorer who was a threat on all three levels. He could also pass with the best of them, creating and setting up plays for his teammates to get theirs.
In the playoffs, Harden would struggle sometimes, and the shortcomings typically occurred in the most important moments. The result? Not a single championship in Houston during the Harden era.
When you think of today’s Ravens, you think of the quarterback Lamar Jackson. One of the most exciting players in the game, who secured two MVP trophies and multiple All-Pro nods.
As far as championship success goes, the Ravens haven’t been to a Super Bowl during the Jackson era.
Lamar Jackson has time to change the narrative that Simmons has created. As for Harden, he can only change the narrative about himself while playing for the LA Clippers for now.
Harden’s Houston stint ended during the 2021-2022 season. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The following year, Harden was flipped to the Sixers. During the 2023-2024 season, the Clippers traded for Harden and have re-signed him twice since then.