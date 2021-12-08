Watch James Harden's Incredible Move Late In The 4th Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 102-99 on Monday night in Texas, and late in the game, James Harden had an incredible move on Luka Doncic.

With less than 90 seconds left, Harden scored a bucket that gave the Nets a 100-97 lead.

The clip of the highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Harden finished the game with 23 points, nine rebonds and 12 assists, which left him one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Doncic finished the game with 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

The Nets advanced to 17-7, which is still the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Mavs, they have fallen to under .500 on the season at 11-12 in their first 23 games.

