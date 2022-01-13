Watch James Harden's Ridiculous Pass

The Brooklyn Nets were in Chicago taking on the Bulls on Wednesday night, and the two teams came into the game as the first and second seeds in the Eastern Conference.

During the game, 2018 MVP James Harden threw an incredible pass, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Harden and the Nets won 138-112 to improve to 26-14 in 40 games on the season, and gained a full game on the Bulls, who fell to 27-12 in 39 games.

The Nets are now just 1.5 games behind the Bulls for first seed.

The Bulls have not made the playoffs since all the way back in 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler.

However, this year they have been an incredible surprise.

As for the Nets, they are expected to be one of the top teams in the NBA.

Harden finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and 16 assists.

