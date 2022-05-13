Here's What James Harden Said After Game 6

James Harden met with the media after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Miami Heat in Game 6, which ended their season.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Miami Heat by a score of 99-90 on Thursday night in Pennsylvania, which ended their season in the second-round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

James Harden was on the Brooklyn Nets last season, but he also lost in the second-round of the playoffs in 2021.

Harden finished his final game of the season with just 11 points on nine shots (he did have nine assists and four rebounds).

Afterwards, a reporter asked why he was not more aggressive, and Harden gave his response in a clip that was relayed by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harden has had his fair share of struggles in the postseason over his career, and (according to Bleacher Report) he is now just 9-13 in 22 elimination games.

Harden was also asked about his impending player-option this summer, and if he would be staying in Philadelphia next season.

"I'll be here," Harden said.

Harden has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers over his future Hall of Fame career.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball