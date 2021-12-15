Here's What James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn 131-129 on Tuesday evening in a game that went to overtime.

The Nets improved to 20-8 with the win, and are the top team in the Eastern Conference, while the Raptors fell to 13-15 with the loss.

After the game, James Harden sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Harden did not play in the game, because he was ruled out due to health and safety protocols.

Kevin Durant went off for 51-points on Sunday in their win against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan, and on Tuesday evening the 2014 MVP had another outstanding game.

He posted a triple-double; scoring 34 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

