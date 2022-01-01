Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Saturday
    Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Saturday

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday.
    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

    Harden's tweet said: "Happy New Year!" 

    Harden and the Nets are 23-10 in 33 games this season, which is tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

    Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season, Harden and Kevin Durant have led the Nets to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA, and they appear as if they will be a contender to make the NBA Finals. 

    On Saturday evening, the Nets will be hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

    The Clippers come into the game with an 18-18 record in 36 games this season.

