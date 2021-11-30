Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Here's The Four Photos Nets' James Harden Tweeted
    Publish date:

    Here's The Four Photos Nets' James Harden Tweeted

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets shared four photos on Twitter on Monday.
    Author:

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets shared four photos on Twitter on Monday.

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets shared four photos on Twitter on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The Nets are 14-6 in their first 20 games of the season, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    What is even more impressive with their start to the season is the fact they have not had Kyrie Irving for any games this season. 

    Harden and Kevin Durant have been able to carry the team. 

    On the season, Harden is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. 

    Last season the Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

    Harden is in his first full season with the Nets after being traded by the Houston Rockets to Brooklyn last season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Four Photos Nets' James Harden Tweeted

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16987611_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Waiving This Player And Singing This Player

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17257396_168388303_lowres
    News

    Amazing Photo Of Lonzo And LaMelo Ball In The Bulls Win Over The Hornets

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17033398_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tom Thibodeau Shares Big News About Kemba Walker

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16063078_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16055922_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Lonzo Ball's Pregame Outfit For Matchup With LaMelo And Hornets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16992895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Zach LaVine Status Update For Hornets-Bulls Game

    3 hours ago